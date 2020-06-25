2216 W. Court St.

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Park Vista Apartments - Property Id: 225619
Tour our conveniently located beautiful 2br/1ba apartment with on-site parking, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, wood flooring, new carpet in the bedroom, on-site laundry and on-site management.
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! 2 MINUTES FROM THE 101; 3 MINUTES FROM THE 2; 5 MINUTES FROM THE 5; 5 MINUTES FROM THE 10; 5 MINUTES FROM THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN
2br $2,075/month
*Leasing incentives available. Inquire within.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225619
