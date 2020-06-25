All apartments in Los Angeles
2216 W. Court St.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

2216 W. Court St.

2216 West Court Street · (818) 390-2495
Location

2216 West Court Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2150 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/01/20 Park Vista Apartments - Property Id: 225619

Tour our conveniently located beautiful 2br/1ba apartment with on-site parking, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, wood flooring, new carpet in the bedroom, on-site laundry and on-site management.

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! 2 MINUTES FROM THE 101; 3 MINUTES FROM THE 2; 5 MINUTES FROM THE 5; 5 MINUTES FROM THE 10; 5 MINUTES FROM THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN

2br $2,075/month
*Leasing incentives available. Inquire within.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225619
Property Id 225619

(RLNE5882906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 W. Court St. have any available units?
2216 W. Court St. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 W. Court St. have?
Some of 2216 W. Court St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 W. Court St. currently offering any rent specials?
2216 W. Court St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 W. Court St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 W. Court St. is pet friendly.
Does 2216 W. Court St. offer parking?
Yes, 2216 W. Court St. offers parking.
Does 2216 W. Court St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 W. Court St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 W. Court St. have a pool?
No, 2216 W. Court St. does not have a pool.
Does 2216 W. Court St. have accessible units?
No, 2216 W. Court St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 W. Court St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 W. Court St. does not have units with dishwashers.
