Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful & highly sought after Single Story 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch. This South of the Blvd in one of the best neighborhoods in the valley. This property features newer bathrooms, updated kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, new paint and a 2 car garage....recently renovated with a lovely grassy backyard, this home is perfect for a family or new couple just starting out.....Come see this property, you won't be disappointed... Pets highly regarded and considered..