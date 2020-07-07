All apartments in Los Angeles
22131 Leadwell Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

22131 Leadwell Street

22131 Leadwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

22131 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to paradise living! Situated on a 13,500 sqft lot with tons of beautiful green landscaping sits this charming 3 bed 2 bath home. Recently remodeled with lots of upgrades... new stainless steel appliances including new stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge, dedicated laundry room with washer & dryer, hardwood floors throughout, new bathroom fixtures and more.. private and secluded with automatic front gate. Minutes from the Topanga Westfield Mall, Westfield Village and Kadima private school. Backyard features fire pit area, covered patio deck, grassy yard, mature palm trees, lush landscaping, Lemon, lime and fig trees. Garage is NOT included (will be converted to an ADU with separate entrance and complete privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22131 Leadwell Street have any available units?
22131 Leadwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22131 Leadwell Street have?
Some of 22131 Leadwell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22131 Leadwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
22131 Leadwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22131 Leadwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 22131 Leadwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22131 Leadwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 22131 Leadwell Street offers parking.
Does 22131 Leadwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22131 Leadwell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22131 Leadwell Street have a pool?
No, 22131 Leadwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 22131 Leadwell Street have accessible units?
No, 22131 Leadwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22131 Leadwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22131 Leadwell Street has units with dishwashers.

