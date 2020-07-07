22131 Leadwell Street

Amenities

Welcome to paradise living! Situated on a 13,500 sqft lot with tons of beautiful green landscaping sits this charming 3 bed 2 bath home. Recently remodeled with lots of upgrades... new stainless steel appliances including new stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge, dedicated laundry room with washer & dryer, hardwood floors throughout, new bathroom fixtures and more.. private and secluded with automatic front gate. Minutes from the Topanga Westfield Mall, Westfield Village and Kadima private school. Backyard features fire pit area, covered patio deck, grassy yard, mature palm trees, lush landscaping, Lemon, lime and fig trees. Garage is NOT included (will be converted to an ADU with separate entrance and complete privacy.