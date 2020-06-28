Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
/
22118 Saticoy Street
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:49 PM
22118 Saticoy Street
Location
22118 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious home is approximately 1663 sq.feet 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom very open floor plan with two side stone fireplace in the center of the living room and family room. the kitchen
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22118 Saticoy Street have any available units?
22118 Saticoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22118 Saticoy Street have?
Some of 22118 Saticoy Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22118 Saticoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
22118 Saticoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22118 Saticoy Street pet-friendly?
No, 22118 Saticoy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 22118 Saticoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 22118 Saticoy Street offers parking.
Does 22118 Saticoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22118 Saticoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22118 Saticoy Street have a pool?
No, 22118 Saticoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 22118 Saticoy Street have accessible units?
No, 22118 Saticoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22118 Saticoy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22118 Saticoy Street has units with dishwashers.
