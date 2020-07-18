All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:19 AM

22111 Viscanio Road

22111 Viscanio Road · No Longer Available
Location

22111 Viscanio Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
harming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom house in prime location of Woodland Hills south of the blvd. This remodeled home features espresso kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops, recessed lighting, tile throughout the house including both bathrooms remodeled. As you step into the backyard you feel right at home with private yard and a gated pool. It has a detached garage protected by a large private gate separating the driveway from backyard. This home is even walking distance to the award winning Woodland Hills Elementary Charter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22111 Viscanio Road have any available units?
22111 Viscanio Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22111 Viscanio Road have?
Some of 22111 Viscanio Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22111 Viscanio Road currently offering any rent specials?
22111 Viscanio Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22111 Viscanio Road pet-friendly?
No, 22111 Viscanio Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22111 Viscanio Road offer parking?
Yes, 22111 Viscanio Road offers parking.
Does 22111 Viscanio Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22111 Viscanio Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22111 Viscanio Road have a pool?
Yes, 22111 Viscanio Road has a pool.
Does 22111 Viscanio Road have accessible units?
No, 22111 Viscanio Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22111 Viscanio Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22111 Viscanio Road has units with dishwashers.
