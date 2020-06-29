2209 W 25th Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Imagine waking up to breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island on a daily basis. Well think no more because that dream can now be a reality in this fabulous two bedroom, two bathroom, totally remodeled condominium located in the private gated community of the South Shores Racquet Club in San Pedro. Equipped with a chefs kitchen, flooded with an abundance of natural light, you will find yourself proudly entertaining family and friends. This unit is located at the end of this beautifully designed, very private and quiet complex. The amenities that surround you are endless beginning with a sparkling swimming pool, renovated clubhouse equipped with a full kitchen, and brand new barbecues throughout the pool area for those summer and winter evenings. This is a fully gated and secure community and a tenants dream come true.