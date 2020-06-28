22050 lassen

Amenities

Located West of Topanga Cyn. This home built in 1940, Oozing with charm...2 bedroom +1 bath. Granite counter tops, travertine flooring, hickory cabinets, copper plumbing, central heat & A/C. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans throughout. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. The entire house was completely remodeled. Fenced with 1 long driveway, landscaped front yard w/automatic sprinklers & 3 orange trees. Mountain views. Close to all, shopping, Chatsworth Park, riding trails, hiking trails, access to 118 freeway. Detached studio can be used as Home Office, not for living in-it has no heat or a/c, not allowed to sublet has half bathroom in it, 2 car detached garage w/auto roll up garage door, cement patio off back door. This is a half acre parcel, the entire back yard will not be included in this rental amount, a good size back yard but not the entire lot, owner has plans to put an ADU on back portion of lot in future.