Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM

22050 lassen

22050 Lassen Street · No Longer Available
Location

22050 Lassen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located West of Topanga Cyn. This home built in 1940, Oozing with charm...2 bedroom +1 bath. Granite counter tops, travertine flooring, hickory cabinets, copper plumbing, central heat & A/C. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans throughout. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. The entire house was completely remodeled. Fenced with 1 long driveway, landscaped front yard w/automatic sprinklers & 3 orange trees. Mountain views. Close to all, shopping, Chatsworth Park, riding trails, hiking trails, access to 118 freeway. Detached studio can be used as Home Office, not for living in-it has no heat or a/c, not allowed to sublet has half bathroom in it, 2 car detached garage w/auto roll up garage door, cement patio off back door. This is a half acre parcel, the entire back yard will not be included in this rental amount, a good size back yard but not the entire lot, owner has plans to put an ADU on back portion of lot in future.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22050 lassen have any available units?
22050 lassen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22050 lassen have?
Some of 22050 lassen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22050 lassen currently offering any rent specials?
22050 lassen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22050 lassen pet-friendly?
No, 22050 lassen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22050 lassen offer parking?
Yes, 22050 lassen offers parking.
Does 22050 lassen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22050 lassen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22050 lassen have a pool?
No, 22050 lassen does not have a pool.
Does 22050 lassen have accessible units?
No, 22050 lassen does not have accessible units.
Does 22050 lassen have units with dishwashers?
No, 22050 lassen does not have units with dishwashers.
