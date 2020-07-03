2205 Oros Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace range

Hose for Rent - 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom with 1 car garage, laundry room nice Bungalow style home conveniently located in a family-friendly residential neighbourhood on Cul-de-sac Street, you can walk to Los Angeles River, Park is located right outside of the house, Wooden floor, Kitchen with Stove and granite counter top, lots of window for natural light, Also 5 minutes driving distance Elementary School, 15 Minutes to Middle and High School.White-Collar neighbourhood 20 minutes to LA Zoo, 10 minutes to Dodger Stadium 10 minutes to China Town , Centrally located



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3936139)