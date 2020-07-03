All apartments in Los Angeles
2205 Oros Street

2205 Oros Street · (562) 716-5920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2205 Oros Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Elysian Valley Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2205 Oros Street · Avail. now

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hose for Rent - 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom with 1 car garage, laundry room nice Bungalow style home conveniently located in a family-friendly residential neighbourhood on Cul-de-sac Street, you can walk to Los Angeles River, Park is located right outside of the house, Wooden floor, Kitchen with Stove and granite counter top, lots of window for natural light, Also 5 minutes driving distance Elementary School, 15 Minutes to Middle and High School.White-Collar neighbourhood 20 minutes to LA Zoo, 10 minutes to Dodger Stadium 10 minutes to China Town , Centrally located

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3936139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Oros Street have any available units?
2205 Oros Street has a unit available for $2,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Oros Street have?
Some of 2205 Oros Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Oros Street currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Oros Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Oros Street pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Oros Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2205 Oros Street offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Oros Street offers parking.
Does 2205 Oros Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Oros Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Oros Street have a pool?
No, 2205 Oros Street does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Oros Street have accessible units?
No, 2205 Oros Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Oros Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Oros Street does not have units with dishwashers.
