22031 Lopez Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home has been meticulously taken care of by its owner for over 30 years. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is 1459 sqft. Inside you will see stunning hardwood floors throughout the home. The living room has a wood burning fireplace. Crown molding throughout and beautiful plantation shutters. Living room, dining area and kitchen all have adjustable recessed lighting. Dining area just outside the kitchen is perfect for get togethers. Kitchen has beautiful new floors, gorgeous wood cabinets, top of the line appliances and granite counters. The laundry is stacked and in the kitchen. Washer/dryer and frig all stay with the home. The dining room, Kitchen and the master have doors doors leading to a large covered back porch area. Large enough to have a full table and much more for entertaining. The 2 front bedrooms have amazing wood closets and drawers. Beautiful wood plantation shutters in both. The hall has a closet between the bedrooms. The bath serving these bedrooms is a full bath. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, french doors leading out the back porch area. Just off the dual sinks is a large walk-in closet. The shower and loo are in a separate room closed with a pocket door. Fully fenced private yard. The 2 car garage has beautiful wood storage, and plenty of it and is behind the large double gate. Call for an easy showing!