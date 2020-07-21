All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
22031 Lopez Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM

22031 Lopez Street

22031 Lopez Street · No Longer Available
Location

22031 Lopez Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has been meticulously taken care of by its owner for over 30 years. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is 1459 sqft. Inside you will see stunning hardwood floors throughout the home. The living room has a wood burning fireplace. Crown molding throughout and beautiful plantation shutters. Living room, dining area and kitchen all have adjustable recessed lighting. Dining area just outside the kitchen is perfect for get togethers. Kitchen has beautiful new floors, gorgeous wood cabinets, top of the line appliances and granite counters. The laundry is stacked and in the kitchen. Washer/dryer and frig all stay with the home. The dining room, Kitchen and the master have doors doors leading to a large covered back porch area. Large enough to have a full table and much more for entertaining. The 2 front bedrooms have amazing wood closets and drawers. Beautiful wood plantation shutters in both. The hall has a closet between the bedrooms. The bath serving these bedrooms is a full bath. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, french doors leading out the back porch area. Just off the dual sinks is a large walk-in closet. The shower and loo are in a separate room closed with a pocket door. Fully fenced private yard. The 2 car garage has beautiful wood storage, and plenty of it and is behind the large double gate. Call for an easy showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22031 Lopez Street have any available units?
22031 Lopez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22031 Lopez Street have?
Some of 22031 Lopez Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22031 Lopez Street currently offering any rent specials?
22031 Lopez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22031 Lopez Street pet-friendly?
No, 22031 Lopez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22031 Lopez Street offer parking?
Yes, 22031 Lopez Street offers parking.
Does 22031 Lopez Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22031 Lopez Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22031 Lopez Street have a pool?
No, 22031 Lopez Street does not have a pool.
Does 22031 Lopez Street have accessible units?
No, 22031 Lopez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22031 Lopez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22031 Lopez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
