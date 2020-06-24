All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2203 SCOTT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2203 SCOTT Avenue
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:32 PM

2203 SCOTT Avenue

2203 W Scott Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2203 W Scott Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Back unit of Echo Park Duplex with views of Elysian Hills. Property is gated and sits above the street with complete privacy and great views. Completely private yard allows for ultimate enjoyment. 2 bedroom 1 bath boasts Refinished hardwood floors, bright and open. Terraced floor plan adds to separation factor between living and entertaining. Kitchen with Recessed lighting, high Ceilings. Duel pane windows, Seperate laundry room, 2 private single car garages. It truly feels like a single family, the front unit has a small portion of a common wall and other than shared gate separation and privacy is ideal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 SCOTT Avenue have any available units?
2203 SCOTT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 SCOTT Avenue have?
Some of 2203 SCOTT Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 SCOTT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2203 SCOTT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 SCOTT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2203 SCOTT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2203 SCOTT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2203 SCOTT Avenue offers parking.
Does 2203 SCOTT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 SCOTT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 SCOTT Avenue have a pool?
No, 2203 SCOTT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2203 SCOTT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2203 SCOTT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 SCOTT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 SCOTT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College