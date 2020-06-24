2203 SCOTT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Back unit of Echo Park Duplex with views of Elysian Hills. Property is gated and sits above the street with complete privacy and great views. Completely private yard allows for ultimate enjoyment. 2 bedroom 1 bath boasts Refinished hardwood floors, bright and open. Terraced floor plan adds to separation factor between living and entertaining. Kitchen with Recessed lighting, high Ceilings. Duel pane windows, Seperate laundry room, 2 private single car garages. It truly feels like a single family, the front unit has a small portion of a common wall and other than shared gate separation and privacy is ideal.