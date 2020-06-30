All apartments in Los Angeles
22025 De La Guerra Street
22025 De La Guerra Street

22025 De La Guerra Street · No Longer Available
Location

22025 De La Guerra Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A must see historic Girard cabin. Rustic and cozy home filled with light and charm. Featuring a living room with built in shelves and fireplace, dining room with Spanish tile floor and vintage bathroom with clawfoot tub. Private and luscious back yard has been newly landscaped. Large back deck is ideal for entertaining or can be enjoyed for a morning coffee or an evening glass of wine. This 1920’s home has been recently updated with a new A/C unit, new windows, new plumbing and electrical. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances! SOUTH OF THE BLVD! Walking distance to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22025 De La Guerra Street have any available units?
22025 De La Guerra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22025 De La Guerra Street have?
Some of 22025 De La Guerra Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22025 De La Guerra Street currently offering any rent specials?
22025 De La Guerra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22025 De La Guerra Street pet-friendly?
No, 22025 De La Guerra Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22025 De La Guerra Street offer parking?
No, 22025 De La Guerra Street does not offer parking.
Does 22025 De La Guerra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22025 De La Guerra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22025 De La Guerra Street have a pool?
No, 22025 De La Guerra Street does not have a pool.
Does 22025 De La Guerra Street have accessible units?
No, 22025 De La Guerra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22025 De La Guerra Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22025 De La Guerra Street has units with dishwashers.

