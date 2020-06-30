22025 De La Guerra Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A must see historic Girard cabin. Rustic and cozy home filled with light and charm. Featuring a living room with built in shelves and fireplace, dining room with Spanish tile floor and vintage bathroom with clawfoot tub. Private and luscious back yard has been newly landscaped. Large back deck is ideal for entertaining or can be enjoyed for a morning coffee or an evening glass of wine. This 1920’s home has been recently updated with a new A/C unit, new windows, new plumbing and electrical. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances! SOUTH OF THE BLVD! Walking distance to shopping and dining.