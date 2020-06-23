All apartments in Los Angeles
2202 East 2nd Street

2202 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2202 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great opportunity to own a turnkey 2-unit investment property in a prime location in up-and-coming Highland Park. Please visit the LA metro website to learn more about the upcoming ?Los Angeles River Path? project. There is tremendous potential & upside with this property, conveniently located close to Downtown LA, China Town, The Arts district, USC Medical Center, Dodger Stadium. Walking distance to public library, dining, transportation, parks and schools. This turnkey property boasts a front unit with 1-bed, 1-bath, a playroom that can be used as a second bedroom, a new kitchen with sleek quartz counter tops and plenty cabinet space. The rear unit offer 1-bed, 1-bath, plus a room that can be used as a second bedroom. Perfect for extended family or rental income. There is parking in the back of the property, which is a huge bonus in this area. Numerous upgrades at the home include copper plumbing, three year old roof, kitchen, and much more.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 East 2nd Street have any available units?
2202 East 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 2202 East 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2202 East 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 East 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2202 East 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2202 East 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 2202 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 2202 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2202 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2202 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 East 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
