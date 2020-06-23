2202 East 2nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Great opportunity to own a turnkey 2-unit investment property in a prime location in up-and-coming Highland Park. Please visit the LA metro website to learn more about the upcoming ?Los Angeles River Path? project. There is tremendous potential & upside with this property, conveniently located close to Downtown LA, China Town, The Arts district, USC Medical Center, Dodger Stadium. Walking distance to public library, dining, transportation, parks and schools. This turnkey property boasts a front unit with 1-bed, 1-bath, a playroom that can be used as a second bedroom, a new kitchen with sleek quartz counter tops and plenty cabinet space. The rear unit offer 1-bed, 1-bath, plus a room that can be used as a second bedroom. Perfect for extended family or rental income. There is parking in the back of the property, which is a huge bonus in this area. Numerous upgrades at the home include copper plumbing, three year old roof, kitchen, and much more.

Great opportunity to own a turnkey 2-unit investment property in a prime location in up-and-coming Highland Park. Please visit the LA metro website to learn more about the upcoming ?Los Angeles River Path? project. There is tremendous potential & upside with this property, conveniently located close to Downtown LA, China Town, The Arts district, USC Medical Center, Dodger Stadium. Walking distance to public library, dining, transportation, parks and schools. This turnkey property boasts a front unit with 1-bed, 1-bath, a playroom that can be used as a second bedroom, a new kitchen with sleek quartz counter tops and plenty cabinet space. The rear unit offer 1-bed, 1-bath, plus a room that can be used as a second bedroom. Perfect for extended family or rental income. There is parking in the back of the property, which is a huge bonus in this area. Numerous upgrades at the home include copper plumbing, three year old roof, kitchen, and much more.