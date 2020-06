Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Spacious private townhouse with two large sized master suites each with their own private bathroom, and a balcony off one of the bedrooms. Direct access two car garage and extra storage room. The town home features a wood deck off the living room, fireplace, formal dining area, and breakfast area off the kitchen. This serene complex is complete with pool, spa, rec room, and lush landscaping. Adjacent to Westfield Mall, The Village, restaurants, theaters, and more.