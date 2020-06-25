All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2190 BEECH KNOLL Road
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

2190 BEECH KNOLL Road

2190 Beech Knoll Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2190 Beech Knoll Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Take in the spectacular downtown views from every room in this architectural modern completely remodeled by Award Winning Architect Marcello Pozzi AIA. Creatively designed with double height walls of glass, this home offers beautiful natural light and makes it perfect for enjoying the indoor/outdoor lifestyle that Southern CA has to offer. The 3 bed, 3 bath home offers additional space for an office/den, completely updated finishes and appliances, and an infinity edge pool replete with a generous amount of deck space perfect for entertaining. Located in the the Hollywood Hills up Laurel Canyon just minutes away from L.A's hippest and trendiest restaurants, shops, and nightlife. Wonderland School District. Furnished lease is an option at a higher rate. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road have any available units?
2190 BEECH KNOLL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road have?
Some of 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road currently offering any rent specials?
2190 BEECH KNOLL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road pet-friendly?
No, 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road offer parking?
Yes, 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road offers parking.
Does 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road have a pool?
Yes, 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road has a pool.
Does 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road have accessible units?
No, 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2190 BEECH KNOLL Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College