21820 Marylee Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:28 PM

21820 Marylee Street

21820 Marylee Street · No Longer Available
Location

21820 Marylee Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Highly Desired Lease at Warner Village III, located in the heart of Warner Center, very close to the world class shops and restaurants at Topanga Westfield and The Topanga Village. This stylishly remodeled home overlooks breathtaking mature grounds, with lovey walkways, bridges, ponds, waterfalls & streams.This beautiful home's open floor plan includes a warm-cozy fireplace, that centers the living room, which opens to a lovely patio. The Kitchen is a dream with a huge quartzite countertop, stainless appliances, plus a neat corner dining nook that has it's own balcony, and convenient ½ bath. The dining area is adorned by a warm inviting sunroom.This home has streamlined wood-look flooring throughout. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The grand master suite has cathedral ceilings, a huge closet with mirrored doors, and a cozy balcony. The gorgeous remodeled master bath includes a luxurious walk-in shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom share a charming remodeled, full bath, and one of the bedrooms has a balcony. The two car garage opens into a Bonus Room/Office, with a full size washer & dryer, tucked away in the closet. Enjoy Multiple heated pools and spa, racquetball courts, lighted tennis courts, and a community security guard. Rent includes HOA dues, water, garbage, cable television and internet. Tenant must complete a rent spree application, link provided by listing agent. Addendum #1 will be incorporated into the lease agreement. See docs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21820 Marylee Street have any available units?
21820 Marylee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21820 Marylee Street have?
Some of 21820 Marylee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21820 Marylee Street currently offering any rent specials?
21820 Marylee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21820 Marylee Street pet-friendly?
No, 21820 Marylee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21820 Marylee Street offer parking?
Yes, 21820 Marylee Street offers parking.
Does 21820 Marylee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21820 Marylee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21820 Marylee Street have a pool?
Yes, 21820 Marylee Street has a pool.
Does 21820 Marylee Street have accessible units?
No, 21820 Marylee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21820 Marylee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21820 Marylee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
