21820 Marylee Street

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Highly Desired Lease at Warner Village III, located in the heart of Warner Center, very close to the world class shops and restaurants at Topanga Westfield and The Topanga Village. This stylishly remodeled home overlooks breathtaking mature grounds, with lovey walkways, bridges, ponds, waterfalls & streams.This beautiful home's open floor plan includes a warm-cozy fireplace, that centers the living room, which opens to a lovely patio. The Kitchen is a dream with a huge quartzite countertop, stainless appliances, plus a neat corner dining nook that has it's own balcony, and convenient ½ bath. The dining area is adorned by a warm inviting sunroom.This home has streamlined wood-look flooring throughout. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The grand master suite has cathedral ceilings, a huge closet with mirrored doors, and a cozy balcony. The gorgeous remodeled master bath includes a luxurious walk-in shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom share a charming remodeled, full bath, and one of the bedrooms has a balcony. The two car garage opens into a Bonus Room/Office, with a full size washer & dryer, tucked away in the closet. Enjoy Multiple heated pools and spa, racquetball courts, lighted tennis courts, and a community security guard. Rent includes HOA dues, water, garbage, cable television and internet. Tenant must complete a rent spree application, link provided by listing agent. Addendum #1 will be incorporated into the lease agreement. See docs.