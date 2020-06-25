21800 Martinez Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364 Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
South of the boulevard home with beautiful open kitchen. Cul-de-sac location. Granite counters, newer appliances. Entertainers yard with spa and horseshoe area. Shows beautifully. Available March 15th. Gardener and fridge included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21800 Martinez Street have any available units?
