All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 21800 Martinez Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
21800 Martinez Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

21800 Martinez Street

21800 Martinez Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21800 Martinez Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
South of the boulevard home with beautiful open kitchen. Cul-de-sac location. Granite counters, newer appliances. Entertainers yard with spa and horseshoe area. Shows beautifully. Available March 15th. Gardener and fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21800 Martinez Street have any available units?
21800 Martinez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21800 Martinez Street have?
Some of 21800 Martinez Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21800 Martinez Street currently offering any rent specials?
21800 Martinez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21800 Martinez Street pet-friendly?
No, 21800 Martinez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21800 Martinez Street offer parking?
Yes, 21800 Martinez Street offers parking.
Does 21800 Martinez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21800 Martinez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21800 Martinez Street have a pool?
No, 21800 Martinez Street does not have a pool.
Does 21800 Martinez Street have accessible units?
No, 21800 Martinez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21800 Martinez Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21800 Martinez Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College