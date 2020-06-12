All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:01 AM

2178 SUNSET CREST Drive

2178 Sunset Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2178 Sunset Crest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Top of Laurel Canyon on a teardrop cul-de-sac Mid Century Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath in historic Laurel Canyon! A gem of a home with it's canyon view of the mountains, sprawling outdoor patio and flat grass yard--unheard of in Laurel Canyon! Flowing floor plan with sliding doors from every room opening onto the patio. Plenty of parking in the garage, driveway and street--also unheard of in Laurel Canyon. In coveted Wonderland Elementary School district which is a Blue Ribbon School! Prime Los Angeles location, Minutes to the Mulholland Tennis Club, the Sunset Strip, Beverly Hills, Studio City, Hollywood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive have any available units?
2178 SUNSET CREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive have?
Some of 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2178 SUNSET CREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive offers parking.
Does 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive have a pool?
No, 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2178 SUNSET CREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
