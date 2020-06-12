2178 SUNSET CREST Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Top of Laurel Canyon on a teardrop cul-de-sac Mid Century Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath in historic Laurel Canyon! A gem of a home with it's canyon view of the mountains, sprawling outdoor patio and flat grass yard--unheard of in Laurel Canyon! Flowing floor plan with sliding doors from every room opening onto the patio. Plenty of parking in the garage, driveway and street--also unheard of in Laurel Canyon. In coveted Wonderland Elementary School district which is a Blue Ribbon School! Prime Los Angeles location, Minutes to the Mulholland Tennis Club, the Sunset Strip, Beverly Hills, Studio City, Hollywood.