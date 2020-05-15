All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21720 Vintage St

21720 Vintage Street · No Longer Available
Location

21720 Vintage Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Chatsworth Beauty - Property Id: 103048

Short term lease only, less than 6 months.

This 4bed bath 2bath with new flooring throughout the house, new interior paint, new closet doors in all bedrooms, new vanity and toilets in both bathrooms, new lightings and more, ready to move in. Will have new front landscape soon. $2800 per month with $3000 deposit, no smoking and no pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103048
Property Id 103048

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4744420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21720 Vintage St have any available units?
21720 Vintage St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 21720 Vintage St currently offering any rent specials?
21720 Vintage St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21720 Vintage St pet-friendly?
No, 21720 Vintage St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21720 Vintage St offer parking?
No, 21720 Vintage St does not offer parking.
Does 21720 Vintage St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21720 Vintage St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21720 Vintage St have a pool?
No, 21720 Vintage St does not have a pool.
Does 21720 Vintage St have accessible units?
No, 21720 Vintage St does not have accessible units.
Does 21720 Vintage St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21720 Vintage St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21720 Vintage St have units with air conditioning?
No, 21720 Vintage St does not have units with air conditioning.
