21720 Vintage St

Chatsworth Beauty - Property Id: 103048
Short term lease only, less than 6 months.
This 4bed bath 2bath with new flooring throughout the house, new interior paint, new closet doors in all bedrooms, new vanity and toilets in both bathrooms, new lightings and more, ready to move in. Will have new front landscape soon. $2800 per month with $3000 deposit, no smoking and no pets
No Pets Allowed
