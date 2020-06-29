2169 HERCULES Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Mt. Olympus Updated Entertainers' Home! Regal living in this Gated, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w/SPECTACULAR VIEWS. Open floor plan great for today's living. The modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances. Over-sized Master bedroom has a newer bath w/separate shower & spa tub. The backyard can entertain dozens of guests. Backyard has renovated pool/spa, expansive deck, built-in BBQ area. Other features incl. fully wired alarm system, three-car garage and tons of street parking!! Great home, Fabulous, secluded location! Furnished or Unfurnished! Short Term OK (call for rates).