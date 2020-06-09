All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2167 SHERINGHAM Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2167 SHERINGHAM Lane

2167 W Sheringham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2167 W Sheringham Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Pristine Italianate Estate in exclusive, guard gated Bel-Air Crest offers luxury, privacy and security. Main level w/ 2 story formal entry leads to large formal living room, gracious formal dining room, dine-in cook's kitchen, family room, spacious study, 2 powder rooms and a guest bedroom. Upper level features a sumptuous master suite w/enormous walk- in closet and sitting area plus three additional bedroom suites. Lower Level opens to entertainer's yard and includes media room, gym, wine cellar and guest room. Private outdoor area includes exquisite mosaic pool and spa and heated outdoor living room w/TV, fireplace and custom kitchen. Elevator, gated drive, home security system. An impeccable, rare offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane have any available units?
2167 SHERINGHAM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane have?
Some of 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2167 SHERINGHAM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane offers parking.
Does 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane has a pool.
Does 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane have accessible units?
No, 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2167 SHERINGHAM Lane has units with dishwashers.
