All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST

2160 Century Hill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2160 Century Hill, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
valet service
An exquisite combination of unique design, style & luxury creating a true masterpiece. Just renovated & fully furnished 2 bed converted to 1 penthouse corner unit w/explosive views from every room. Includes 2 balconies,2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Unlike any other condo, this unit boasts breathtaking & panoramic sights. Wake up to a beautiful sunrise & fall asleep to a peaceful sunset in the privacy of your own home! Enjoy a breath of fresh air in any of the two balconies, wine & dine your guests in an elegant gourmet kitchen complete w/stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. The design includes a custom-made hydraulic bar, top-of-the-line speaker surround sound system, hardwood flooring, Extra high ceilings & walk-in closet.24-hour security & valet at your disposal, full gym, tennis courts, heated Olympic size pool, sauna, sun deck. Aside from the resort style-living. Enjoy the convenience of being a short walking distance to West Field Mall and Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST have any available units?
2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST have?
Some of 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST currently offering any rent specials?
2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST pet-friendly?
No, 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST offer parking?
Yes, 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST offers parking.
Does 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST have a pool?
Yes, 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST has a pool.
Does 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST have accessible units?
No, 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College