2160 North CENTURY PARK EAST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court valet service

An exquisite combination of unique design, style & luxury creating a true masterpiece. Just renovated & fully furnished 2 bed converted to 1 penthouse corner unit w/explosive views from every room. Includes 2 balconies,2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Unlike any other condo, this unit boasts breathtaking & panoramic sights. Wake up to a beautiful sunrise & fall asleep to a peaceful sunset in the privacy of your own home! Enjoy a breath of fresh air in any of the two balconies, wine & dine your guests in an elegant gourmet kitchen complete w/stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. The design includes a custom-made hydraulic bar, top-of-the-line speaker surround sound system, hardwood flooring, Extra high ceilings & walk-in closet.24-hour security & valet at your disposal, full gym, tennis courts, heated Olympic size pool, sauna, sun deck. Aside from the resort style-living. Enjoy the convenience of being a short walking distance to West Field Mall and Beverly Hills.