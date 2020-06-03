All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2160 Ewing St

2160 W Ewing St
Location

2160 W Ewing St, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Echo Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently situated close to grocery stores, cafes and restaurants, this serenely spacious and updated single bedroom and bathroom apartment is located in the Greater Echo Park Elysian neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It features a large landscaped patio, individual laundry facility, hardwood floors, and included driveway parking. The patio is perfect for outdoor dining, BBQs, and entertaining guests. It even has a tree swing! Ample natural light indoors thanks to new windows and recessed lighting. The kitchen consists of multiple wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth countertops and backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. Small pets (Cat/Dog up to 25lbs only) are allowed in the property.

Nearby parks:
Silver Lake Recreation Center, Silver Lake Meadow and Silver Lake Reservoir

Nearby Schools:
Gabriella Charter School - 0.77 miles, 9/10
Allesandro Elementary School - 0.85 miles, 8/10
Clifford Street Elementary School - 0.08 miles, 8/10
St. Teresa Of Avila Elementary School - 0.16 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
603 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles
92 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
DASH Pico Union/Echo Park - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4598035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 Ewing St have any available units?
2160 Ewing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 Ewing St have?
Some of 2160 Ewing St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 Ewing St currently offering any rent specials?
2160 Ewing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 Ewing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2160 Ewing St is pet friendly.
Does 2160 Ewing St offer parking?
Yes, 2160 Ewing St offers parking.
Does 2160 Ewing St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2160 Ewing St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 Ewing St have a pool?
No, 2160 Ewing St does not have a pool.
Does 2160 Ewing St have accessible units?
No, 2160 Ewing St does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 Ewing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 Ewing St does not have units with dishwashers.
