2160 Ewing St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently situated close to grocery stores, cafes and restaurants, this serenely spacious and updated single bedroom and bathroom apartment is located in the Greater Echo Park Elysian neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It features a large landscaped patio, individual laundry facility, hardwood floors, and included driveway parking. The patio is perfect for outdoor dining, BBQs, and entertaining guests. It even has a tree swing! Ample natural light indoors thanks to new windows and recessed lighting. The kitchen consists of multiple wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth countertops and backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. Small pets (Cat/Dog up to 25lbs only) are allowed in the property.



Nearby parks:

Silver Lake Recreation Center, Silver Lake Meadow and Silver Lake Reservoir



Nearby Schools:

Gabriella Charter School - 0.77 miles, 9/10

Allesandro Elementary School - 0.85 miles, 8/10

Clifford Street Elementary School - 0.08 miles, 8/10

St. Teresa Of Avila Elementary School - 0.16 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

603 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles

92 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

DASH Pico Union/Echo Park - 0.5 miles



