216 North Western Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous Spacious Studio! Enjoy this upper unit. Freshly painted for a nice clean touch. Wood plank vinyl flooring throughout. Plenty of closet space for all of your needs. For your convenience unit is equipped stove with hooded vent, a microwave,
and a refrigerator. Also included is a covered parking space with a storage inside. Do not miss out! This unit is close to the beaches, freeway, shops, restaurants and parks. ****DO NOT BOTHER FRONT TENANTS! UNIT IS IN THE BACK UPSTAIRS!
**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST** **SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR** Don't miss out on this Great Deal!! Please call Amy to schedule a showing at 310-831-0123 or text at 310-200-5584. * Sorry not pets please!
