Los Angeles, CA
216 North Western Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

216 North Western Avenue

216 N Western Ave · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

216 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Spacious Studio! Enjoy this upper unit. Freshly painted for a nice clean touch. Wood plank vinyl flooring throughout. Plenty of closet space for all of your needs. For your convenience unit is equipped stove with hooded vent, a microwave,
and a refrigerator. Also included is a covered parking space with a storage inside. Do not miss out! This unit is close to the beaches, freeway, shops, restaurants and parks. ****DO NOT BOTHER FRONT TENANTS! UNIT IS IN THE BACK UPSTAIRS!

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST** **SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : gaby@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR** Don't miss out on this Great Deal!! Please call Amy to schedule a showing at 310-831-0123 or text at 310-200-5584. * Sorry not pets please!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 North Western Avenue have any available units?
216 North Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 North Western Avenue have?
Some of 216 North Western Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 North Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
216 North Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 North Western Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 North Western Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 216 North Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 216 North Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 216 North Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 North Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 North Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 216 North Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 216 North Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 216 North Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 216 North Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 North Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

