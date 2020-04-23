All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 5 2019

21560 Iglesia Drive

21560 Iglesia Drive
Location

21560 Iglesia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
When your day is done, come home to your oasis in a mid-century modern masterpiece. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and ample space
allows for entertaining, having quality family time or just enjoying the peace. It's located on a private, south-of-the-boulevard cul-de-sac in the hills overlooking the Valley.
High ceilings, built-in library, conversation pit with fireplace, wet bar, speakers throughout, hardwood floors and new kitchen
tiles all add warmth to this modern setting. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, backsplash and a smartphone friendly intercom. Plantation shutters, oversized laundry room and lots of storage space all help to make this house feel like home the moment you move in.

The master bedroom and en suite keeps on going with a separate dressing area and an amazing sunset view from one of the two
master bedroom balconies. The beautiful garden is a perfect place to enjoy a spring BBQ, with plenty of mature trees
for shade during the hottest months and a master gardener that tends it. Attached is a spacious
2 car garage with an additional outdoor parking spot.
Direct access 2 car garage plus another outdoor parking spot. Your gardner is included with the rent. Top notch elementary school ranked 9 out of 10 - WHES. This quiet, family-friendly neighborhood is minutes away from Calabasas
Commons, The Village, The Topanga Mall and other amenities. A beautiful route through Topanga Canyon accessing Malibu beaches is a local favorite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21560 Iglesia Drive have any available units?
21560 Iglesia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21560 Iglesia Drive have?
Some of 21560 Iglesia Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21560 Iglesia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21560 Iglesia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21560 Iglesia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21560 Iglesia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21560 Iglesia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21560 Iglesia Drive offers parking.
Does 21560 Iglesia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21560 Iglesia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21560 Iglesia Drive have a pool?
No, 21560 Iglesia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21560 Iglesia Drive have accessible units?
No, 21560 Iglesia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21560 Iglesia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21560 Iglesia Drive has units with dishwashers.
