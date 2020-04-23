21560 Iglesia Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

When your day is done, come home to your oasis in a mid-century modern masterpiece. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and ample space

allows for entertaining, having quality family time or just enjoying the peace. It's located on a private, south-of-the-boulevard cul-de-sac in the hills overlooking the Valley.

High ceilings, built-in library, conversation pit with fireplace, wet bar, speakers throughout, hardwood floors and new kitchen

tiles all add warmth to this modern setting. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, backsplash and a smartphone friendly intercom. Plantation shutters, oversized laundry room and lots of storage space all help to make this house feel like home the moment you move in.



The master bedroom and en suite keeps on going with a separate dressing area and an amazing sunset view from one of the two

master bedroom balconies. The beautiful garden is a perfect place to enjoy a spring BBQ, with plenty of mature trees

for shade during the hottest months and a master gardener that tends it. Attached is a spacious

2 car garage with an additional outdoor parking spot.

Direct access 2 car garage plus another outdoor parking spot. Your gardner is included with the rent. Top notch elementary school ranked 9 out of 10 - WHES. This quiet, family-friendly neighborhood is minutes away from Calabasas

Commons, The Village, The Topanga Mall and other amenities. A beautiful route through Topanga Canyon accessing Malibu beaches is a local favorite.