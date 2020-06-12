21555 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Immaculate two story, 3-bedroom 2.5 bath condo for lease in Woodland Hills! Featuring beautiful flooring, recessed lighting and ample windows that beam natural light! Well-lit living room with fireplace and sliding door access to your private patio. Beautiful and spacious kitchen with white cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter/cooking space with bar stool seating. This home also features a well-crafted staircase with glass stair railing, unique light fixtures with lots of storage and cabinet space. Spacious and well-lit bedrooms, two of which have access to a private balcony. Complex features a pool, tennis court, recreation room a Koi pond! This home is the perfect way to start and end each day! Also Can be Lease FURNISHED call for details.