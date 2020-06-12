All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

21555 Burbank Boulevard

21555 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

21555 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Immaculate two story, 3-bedroom 2.5 bath condo for lease in Woodland Hills! Featuring beautiful flooring, recessed lighting and ample windows that beam natural light! Well-lit living room with fireplace and sliding door access to your private patio. Beautiful and spacious kitchen with white cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter/cooking space with bar stool seating. This home also features a well-crafted staircase with glass stair railing, unique light fixtures with lots of storage and cabinet space. Spacious and well-lit bedrooms, two of which have access to a private balcony. Complex features a pool, tennis court, recreation room a Koi pond! This home is the perfect way to start and end each day! Also Can be Lease FURNISHED call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21555 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
21555 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21555 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 21555 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21555 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21555 Burbank Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21555 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21555 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21555 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
No, 21555 Burbank Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 21555 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21555 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21555 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 21555 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 21555 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21555 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21555 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21555 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
