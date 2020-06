Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Splendidly sited Bel Air Retreat with an ambiance that exudes elegance, simplicity, and tranquility. This sublime three bedroom home is being offered for Lease fully furnished from May 1st 2020, for a term of up to six months. The weekly housekeeping service is included.The property is being shown by appointment for pre-qualified parties.