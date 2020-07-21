21350 Avenue San Luis

Amenities

Exceptionally large one bedroom, light and airy contemporary duplex, totally renovated, Approx 890 sq ft one bedroom one bathroom, large living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings with skylights! kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area, dishwasher, microwave, gas oven range, central heating and air conditioning, wood flooring , laundry room, private and cozy rear yard, detached garage, great location South of Ventura blvd, near Warner center, Kaiser, Whole foods, shops, Pierce College, Trader Joe's and 20 min to the beach, water and gardening services are included in the rent, Please text Mike 818-943-7602