Los Angeles, CA
21350 Avenue San Luis
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:29 AM

21350 Avenue San Luis

21350 Avenue San Luis · No Longer Available
Location

21350 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exceptionally large one bedroom, light and airy contemporary duplex, totally renovated, Approx 890 sq ft one bedroom one bathroom, large living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings with skylights! kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area, dishwasher, microwave, gas oven range, central heating and air conditioning, wood flooring , laundry room, private and cozy rear yard, detached garage, great location South of Ventura blvd, near Warner center, Kaiser, Whole foods, shops, Pierce College, Trader Joe's and 20 min to the beach, water and gardening services are included in the rent, Please text Mike 818-943-7602

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21350 Avenue San Luis have any available units?
21350 Avenue San Luis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21350 Avenue San Luis have?
Some of 21350 Avenue San Luis's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21350 Avenue San Luis currently offering any rent specials?
21350 Avenue San Luis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21350 Avenue San Luis pet-friendly?
No, 21350 Avenue San Luis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21350 Avenue San Luis offer parking?
Yes, 21350 Avenue San Luis offers parking.
Does 21350 Avenue San Luis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21350 Avenue San Luis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21350 Avenue San Luis have a pool?
No, 21350 Avenue San Luis does not have a pool.
Does 21350 Avenue San Luis have accessible units?
No, 21350 Avenue San Luis does not have accessible units.
Does 21350 Avenue San Luis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21350 Avenue San Luis has units with dishwashers.
