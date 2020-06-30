All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 17 2020 at 12:58 AM

21319 Providencia Street

21319 Providencia Street · No Longer Available
Location

21319 Providencia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
S. of Ventura Boulevard, 4 Bed 3 Bath W/ Saltwater Pool/Spa just off Dumetz!! Custom home With (2) two master suites, one on each level, a wonderful office/loft, spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, family room, formal dining room, chef's kitchen with custom maple cabinets and granite countertops, remodeled bathrooms, two system dual zone HVAC, Milgard dual pane vinyl windows, maple hardwood floors, recessed lighting, an attached oversized 2-car garage with custom storage cabinets and so much more! A tropical oasis with an entertainer's yard complete with heated saltwater pool/spa and waterfalls, grassy yard custom covered pergola! Conveniently located close to 101 Freeway, Warner Center and the Westfield Promenade... And only 14 miles to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21319 Providencia Street have any available units?
21319 Providencia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21319 Providencia Street have?
Some of 21319 Providencia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21319 Providencia Street currently offering any rent specials?
21319 Providencia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21319 Providencia Street pet-friendly?
No, 21319 Providencia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21319 Providencia Street offer parking?
Yes, 21319 Providencia Street offers parking.
Does 21319 Providencia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21319 Providencia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21319 Providencia Street have a pool?
Yes, 21319 Providencia Street has a pool.
Does 21319 Providencia Street have accessible units?
No, 21319 Providencia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21319 Providencia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21319 Providencia Street has units with dishwashers.

