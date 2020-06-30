21319 Providencia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

S. of Ventura Boulevard, 4 Bed 3 Bath W/ Saltwater Pool/Spa just off Dumetz!! Custom home With (2) two master suites, one on each level, a wonderful office/loft, spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, family room, formal dining room, chef's kitchen with custom maple cabinets and granite countertops, remodeled bathrooms, two system dual zone HVAC, Milgard dual pane vinyl windows, maple hardwood floors, recessed lighting, an attached oversized 2-car garage with custom storage cabinets and so much more! A tropical oasis with an entertainer's yard complete with heated saltwater pool/spa and waterfalls, grassy yard custom covered pergola! Conveniently located close to 101 Freeway, Warner Center and the Westfield Promenade... And only 14 miles to the beach!