Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

21317 Velicata Street

21317 Velicata Street · No Longer Available
Location

21317 Velicata Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOUTH OF THE BLVD, gorgeous modern home that was completely rebuilt back in 2012. the home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, modern kitchen, dual HVAC system, new flooring, gated entry, quiet street, high ceilings, open space, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a seating peninsula as well as dining area, the garage is used as a bedroom with individual HVAC system, this home is partially furnished, with modern and tasteful items, the back yard is great for entertaining and leisure , the home is in close distance to shopping entertainment and great dining.
owner may consider short term rentals.
this home is a modern beauty in move in condition !
call agent for more questions (213)509-9328

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21317 Velicata Street have any available units?
21317 Velicata Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21317 Velicata Street have?
Some of 21317 Velicata Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21317 Velicata Street currently offering any rent specials?
21317 Velicata Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21317 Velicata Street pet-friendly?
No, 21317 Velicata Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21317 Velicata Street offer parking?
Yes, 21317 Velicata Street offers parking.
Does 21317 Velicata Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21317 Velicata Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21317 Velicata Street have a pool?
No, 21317 Velicata Street does not have a pool.
Does 21317 Velicata Street have accessible units?
No, 21317 Velicata Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21317 Velicata Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21317 Velicata Street has units with dishwashers.

