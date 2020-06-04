21317 Velicata Street

Amenities
SOUTH OF THE BLVD, gorgeous modern home that was completely rebuilt back in 2012. the home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, modern kitchen, dual HVAC system, new flooring, gated entry, quiet street, high ceilings, open space, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a seating peninsula as well as dining area, the garage is used as a bedroom with individual HVAC system, this home is partially furnished, with modern and tasteful items, the back yard is great for entertaining and leisure , the home is in close distance to shopping entertainment and great dining.
owner may consider short term rentals.
this home is a modern beauty in move in condition !
