21317 Velicata Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave Property Amenities parking garage

SOUTH OF THE BLVD, gorgeous modern home that was completely rebuilt back in 2012. the home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, modern kitchen, dual HVAC system, new flooring, gated entry, quiet street, high ceilings, open space, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a seating peninsula as well as dining area, the garage is used as a bedroom with individual HVAC system, this home is partially furnished, with modern and tasteful items, the back yard is great for entertaining and leisure , the home is in close distance to shopping entertainment and great dining.

owner may consider short term rentals.

this home is a modern beauty in move in condition !

call agent for more questions (213)509-9328