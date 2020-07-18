2131 Ln Century Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Super sharp 2 Bedroom, 2 bath plus den. Split suites with Living room and den between. Newly refinished wood floors, newer appliances custom lighting. Spacious 1st bdrm suite with walk-in closet, balcony and bath with huge walk in shower. Nice den with closet, could be 3rd bdrm. Laundry room and s/s parking. Terrific location in the heart of Century City. 24 hr guard gated, 3 pools, exercise rooms, tennis, on site management. Easy to show. A signed Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory and Declaration (CAR Form PEAD) is required from anyone who will be entering the property. Additionally, strict adherence to CDC guidelines as well as any local ordinance mandating the use of protective gear (e.g. masks) is also required.