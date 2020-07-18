All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

2131 Ln Century Park

2131 Century Hill · (310) 557-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2131 Century Hill, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$5,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Super sharp 2 Bedroom, 2 bath plus den. Split suites with Living room and den between. Newly refinished wood floors, newer appliances custom lighting. Spacious 1st bdrm suite with walk-in closet, balcony and bath with huge walk in shower. Nice den with closet, could be 3rd bdrm. Laundry room and s/s parking. Terrific location in the heart of Century City. 24 hr guard gated, 3 pools, exercise rooms, tennis, on site management. Easy to show. A signed Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory and Declaration (CAR Form PEAD) is required from anyone who will be entering the property. Additionally, strict adherence to CDC guidelines as well as any local ordinance mandating the use of protective gear (e.g. masks) is also required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Ln Century Park have any available units?
2131 Ln Century Park has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 Ln Century Park have?
Some of 2131 Ln Century Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Ln Century Park currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Ln Century Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Ln Century Park pet-friendly?
No, 2131 Ln Century Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2131 Ln Century Park offer parking?
Yes, 2131 Ln Century Park offers parking.
Does 2131 Ln Century Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 Ln Century Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Ln Century Park have a pool?
Yes, 2131 Ln Century Park has a pool.
Does 2131 Ln Century Park have accessible units?
No, 2131 Ln Century Park does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Ln Century Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 Ln Century Park does not have units with dishwashers.
