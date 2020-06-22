All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 21301 ERWIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
21301 ERWIN Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21301 ERWIN Street

21301 W Erwin St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21301 W Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
One of a kind end unit two-bedroom, two bath with large patio in quiet courtyard and bonus direct walkup secured entry. Unit features open floor-plan upgraded kitchen, Kohler sink, touch faucet and new dishwasher, brown maple cabinetry, custom backsplash, s/s refrigerator, gas cooktop and granite throughout. Enjoy a spacious living area with many windows and hardwood flooring. Unit also includes master ensuite, custom walk-in closet and linen storage with full size front load washer/dryer. Added features; central air and heat, two car parking with storage, cable and DSL ready. Amenities feature resort-style pool & spa w/cabanas, outdoor lounges with fireplaces, clubhouse with catering kitchen, entertainment lounge w/flat panels TVs, fitness center, weight room, WI-FI in common area, tranquil lush courtyards and EV parking. Minutes to Westfield Topanga and The Village, featuring fine restaurants and upscale shopping and close freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21301 ERWIN Street have any available units?
21301 ERWIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21301 ERWIN Street have?
Some of 21301 ERWIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21301 ERWIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
21301 ERWIN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21301 ERWIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 21301 ERWIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21301 ERWIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 21301 ERWIN Street does offer parking.
Does 21301 ERWIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21301 ERWIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21301 ERWIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 21301 ERWIN Street has a pool.
Does 21301 ERWIN Street have accessible units?
No, 21301 ERWIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21301 ERWIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21301 ERWIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College