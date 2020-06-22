21301 ERWIN Street

Amenities

One of a kind end unit two-bedroom, two bath with large patio in quiet courtyard and bonus direct walkup secured entry. Unit features open floor-plan upgraded kitchen, Kohler sink, touch faucet and new dishwasher, brown maple cabinetry, custom backsplash, s/s refrigerator, gas cooktop and granite throughout. Enjoy a spacious living area with many windows and hardwood flooring. Unit also includes master ensuite, custom walk-in closet and linen storage with full size front load washer/dryer. Added features; central air and heat, two car parking with storage, cable and DSL ready. Amenities feature resort-style pool & spa w/cabanas, outdoor lounges with fireplaces, clubhouse with catering kitchen, entertainment lounge w/flat panels TVs, fitness center, weight room, WI-FI in common area, tranquil lush courtyards and EV parking. Minutes to Westfield Topanga and The Village, featuring fine restaurants and upscale shopping and close freeway access.