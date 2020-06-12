21241 Escondido Street

Amenities

Very Desirable South of the Boulevard rental waiting for you! Beautiful hardwood flooring. Chef's gourmet kitchen with center island opening to large family room. Large dining and formal living room. Upstairs includes a game room with fireplace. Modern office/bedroom, you decide. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with an en suite bathroom featuring a vintage claw foot tub, separate shower, and bidet. Large walk in closet. Large outdoor areas for entertaining. Better than a five star hotel. It's located near Woodland Hills Country Club, shopping at The Village, hiking trails and convenient drive to Malibu beaches.