Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:02 PM

21241 Escondido Street

21241 Escondido Street · No Longer Available
Location

21241 Escondido Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Very Desirable South of the Boulevard rental waiting for you! Beautiful hardwood flooring. Chef's gourmet kitchen with center island opening to large family room. Large dining and formal living room. Upstairs includes a game room with fireplace. Modern office/bedroom, you decide. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with an en suite bathroom featuring a vintage claw foot tub, separate shower, and bidet. Large walk in closet. Large outdoor areas for entertaining. Better than a five star hotel. It's located near Woodland Hills Country Club, shopping at The Village, hiking trails and convenient drive to Malibu beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21241 Escondido Street have any available units?
21241 Escondido Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21241 Escondido Street have?
Some of 21241 Escondido Street's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21241 Escondido Street currently offering any rent specials?
21241 Escondido Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21241 Escondido Street pet-friendly?
No, 21241 Escondido Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21241 Escondido Street offer parking?
No, 21241 Escondido Street does not offer parking.
Does 21241 Escondido Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21241 Escondido Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21241 Escondido Street have a pool?
No, 21241 Escondido Street does not have a pool.
Does 21241 Escondido Street have accessible units?
No, 21241 Escondido Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21241 Escondido Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21241 Escondido Street does not have units with dishwashers.
