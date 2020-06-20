2122 LN CENTURY PARK

Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Rare find! Great 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath corner Penthouse unit with gorgeous views of Century City! The unit features high vaulted ceilings in the Living and dining room, as well a fireplace in in the living room. Large eating area in the kitchen with updated appliances. The master suit has a fireplace with two closets and a bathroom with dual sinks and large built in bath. Enjoy the lush resort like guard gated Park Place community with 3 pools, 4 tennis courts, spa and gym, Clubhouse. Virtual video Tour to follow. Management on site. Seller motivated. Buyer to verify the discrepancy as per developer and assessor's unit sq. The unit is also available for lease at $5500 monthly. Includes 2 side by side parking spaces. Check out the virtual video tour please.