Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:34 PM

2122 LN CENTURY PARK

2122 Century Hill · (310) 890-7077
Location

2122 Century Hill, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1773 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Rare find! Great 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath corner Penthouse unit with gorgeous views of Century City! The unit features high vaulted ceilings in the Living and dining room, as well a fireplace in in the living room. Large eating area in the kitchen with updated appliances. The master suit has a fireplace with two closets and a bathroom with dual sinks and large built in bath. Enjoy the lush resort like guard gated Park Place community with 3 pools, 4 tennis courts, spa and gym, Clubhouse. Virtual video Tour to follow. Management on site. Seller motivated. Buyer to verify the discrepancy as per developer and assessor's unit sq. The unit is also available for lease at $5500 monthly. Includes 2 side by side parking spaces. Check out the virtual video tour please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 LN CENTURY PARK have any available units?
2122 LN CENTURY PARK has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 LN CENTURY PARK have?
Some of 2122 LN CENTURY PARK's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 LN CENTURY PARK currently offering any rent specials?
2122 LN CENTURY PARK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 LN CENTURY PARK pet-friendly?
No, 2122 LN CENTURY PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2122 LN CENTURY PARK offer parking?
Yes, 2122 LN CENTURY PARK does offer parking.
Does 2122 LN CENTURY PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 LN CENTURY PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 LN CENTURY PARK have a pool?
Yes, 2122 LN CENTURY PARK has a pool.
Does 2122 LN CENTURY PARK have accessible units?
No, 2122 LN CENTURY PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 LN CENTURY PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 LN CENTURY PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
