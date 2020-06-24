All apartments in Los Angeles
2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue
Last updated September 10 2019 at 2:45 PM

2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue

2122 Castle Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2122 Castle Heights Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
One-of-a-kind new construction 6BR + 5.5BA 2-story Architectural for lease in prime Beverlywood HOA. Features soaring ceilings and modern design elements that create light and open living spaces throughout. State -of-the-art gourmet kitchen w/Wolf, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, open living and dining area w/electric fireplace and built-in entertainment unit w/remote control projector and screen. Master suite features private balcony, double walk-in closets and spa-like master bath w/deep soaking tub, double vanity and extra large shower. Boasts Spanish porcelain tile, wide plank oak floors, Quartz counters, dual-zone central HVAC, security system w/cameras, built-in sound system, 3 balconies and designer fixtures and finishes throughout, Includes attached 2-car garage, private outdoor area w/large open patio, waterfall and built-in BBQ. A real entertainer's dream home and conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City, parks and Pico/Beverly shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have any available units?
2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have?
Some of 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue offers parking.
Does 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have a pool?
No, 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
