2122 CASTLE HEIGHTS Avenue

One-of-a-kind new construction 6BR + 5.5BA 2-story Architectural for lease in prime Beverlywood HOA. Features soaring ceilings and modern design elements that create light and open living spaces throughout. State -of-the-art gourmet kitchen w/Wolf, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, open living and dining area w/electric fireplace and built-in entertainment unit w/remote control projector and screen. Master suite features private balcony, double walk-in closets and spa-like master bath w/deep soaking tub, double vanity and extra large shower. Boasts Spanish porcelain tile, wide plank oak floors, Quartz counters, dual-zone central HVAC, security system w/cameras, built-in sound system, 3 balconies and designer fixtures and finishes throughout, Includes attached 2-car garage, private outdoor area w/large open patio, waterfall and built-in BBQ. A real entertainer's dream home and conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City, parks and Pico/Beverly shops.