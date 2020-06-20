2122 Carmona Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2122 Carmona - Property Id: 290421



Beautiful, newer construction TOWNHOME!



- 3 Bedrooms

- 3 Bathrooms

- 2 car garage

- Washer & Dryer inside unit



No expense has been spared! Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel appliances, wood floorings through out. Each unit is separately metered, has their own a/c units, furnaces, water heaters, granite counters and more. Each unit has their own private garage and comes with washer/dryer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290421

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5819696)