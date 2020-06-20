All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2122 Carmona Ave

2122 Carmona Ave · (310) 220-0511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2122 Carmona Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $3800 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2122 Carmona - Property Id: 290421

Beautiful, newer construction TOWNHOME!

- 3 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- 2 car garage
- Washer & Dryer inside unit

No expense has been spared! Custom kitchens in each unit with stainless steel appliances, wood floorings through out. Each unit is separately metered, has their own a/c units, furnaces, water heaters, granite counters and more. Each unit has their own private garage and comes with washer/dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290421
Property Id 290421

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Carmona Ave have any available units?
2122 Carmona Ave has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 Carmona Ave have?
Some of 2122 Carmona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Carmona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Carmona Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Carmona Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2122 Carmona Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2122 Carmona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2122 Carmona Ave does offer parking.
Does 2122 Carmona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 Carmona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Carmona Ave have a pool?
No, 2122 Carmona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Carmona Ave have accessible units?
No, 2122 Carmona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Carmona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 Carmona Ave has units with dishwashers.
