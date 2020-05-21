212 South Avenue 58

Amenities

Huge 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Highland Park! At the end of a quiet cul de sac, this gorgeous 4 plex is just steps from Figueroa and all that Highland Park has to offer. This bright and spacious top floor 1,000 sq ft apartment comes with 2 designated parking spaces behind a secure remote controlled gate. A private balcony, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and beautiful floors create the ultimate in LA living. This will not last long at $2,195 a month. Available May 12!



