Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:44 PM

212 South Avenue 58

212 South Avenue 58 · (213) 927-2107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 South Avenue 58, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Huge 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Highland Park! At the end of a quiet cul de sac, this gorgeous 4 plex is just steps from Figueroa and all that Highland Park has to offer. This bright and spacious top floor 1,000 sq ft apartment comes with 2 designated parking spaces behind a secure remote controlled gate. A private balcony, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and beautiful floors create the ultimate in LA living. This will not last long at $2,195 a month. Available May 12!

THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGSLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGLIST INFORMATION.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 South Avenue 58 have any available units?
212 South Avenue 58 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 South Avenue 58 have?
Some of 212 South Avenue 58's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 South Avenue 58 currently offering any rent specials?
212 South Avenue 58 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 South Avenue 58 pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 South Avenue 58 is pet friendly.
Does 212 South Avenue 58 offer parking?
Yes, 212 South Avenue 58 does offer parking.
Does 212 South Avenue 58 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 South Avenue 58 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 South Avenue 58 have a pool?
No, 212 South Avenue 58 does not have a pool.
Does 212 South Avenue 58 have accessible units?
No, 212 South Avenue 58 does not have accessible units.
Does 212 South Avenue 58 have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 South Avenue 58 does not have units with dishwashers.
