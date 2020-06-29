All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2117 ALCYONA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2117 ALCYONA Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

2117 ALCYONA Drive

2117 Alcyona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2117 Alcyona Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ever dream of having a home in the Hollywood Hills... peaceful and serene but literally moments away from the heart of Hollywood? This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment on a quiet cul-de-sac has been completely renovated and outfitted with all modern conveniences. Let your creative energy flourish in this truly magical place with trees, green spaces and lovely views. Both bedrooms and main living space have plenty of windows and natural light. Includes: private hedge and gated front patio designed for outdoor living, wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with butcher block, tiled walls and new stainless steel appliances, stunning new bathroom with glass shower & soaker tub, central AC, 1-car garage space and laundry room w/ new washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 ALCYONA Drive have any available units?
2117 ALCYONA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 ALCYONA Drive have?
Some of 2117 ALCYONA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 ALCYONA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2117 ALCYONA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 ALCYONA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2117 ALCYONA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2117 ALCYONA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2117 ALCYONA Drive offers parking.
Does 2117 ALCYONA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 ALCYONA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 ALCYONA Drive have a pool?
No, 2117 ALCYONA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2117 ALCYONA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2117 ALCYONA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 ALCYONA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 ALCYONA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College