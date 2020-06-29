2117 ALCYONA Drive

Amenities

Ever dream of having a home in the Hollywood Hills... peaceful and serene but literally moments away from the heart of Hollywood? This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment on a quiet cul-de-sac has been completely renovated and outfitted with all modern conveniences. Let your creative energy flourish in this truly magical place with trees, green spaces and lovely views. Both bedrooms and main living space have plenty of windows and natural light. Includes: private hedge and gated front patio designed for outdoor living, wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with butcher block, tiled walls and new stainless steel appliances, stunning new bathroom with glass shower & soaker tub, central AC, 1-car garage space and laundry room w/ new washer and dryer.