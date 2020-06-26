21152 Chatsworth Street

Amenities

Calling All Horse People! Lovely Private Gated Single Story Equestrian Estate - Bella Vista In Chatsworth! Situated On An Expansive Horse Property With Dressage Court Size Arena Approx 67 x 162 ( Lot Is Over 39,000 Sq Ft). Enter The Electric Gate To Find An Enchanting Home Rebuilt In 1972 Complete With 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2.5 And A Bathrooms, Large Living Room W/Brick Gas Fireplace, High Ceilings, Chefs Kitchen W/ Beautiful Artisanal Tile Counter Tops, Custom Cabinetry, Formal Dine, Family Rm, Detached Guest Cottage - Bella Cassetta W/1 Bedroom, Living Area, Totally Redone 3/4 Bathroom & Kitchenette Room For A Small Table, Sml Side Porch And Gated Courtyard Between The Homes. Great Flow And Is Light, Bright, Airy W/A Quiet Zen Like Atmosphere. Mst Suite Is Large, Open W/Built - In Cabinets/Storage/Cedar Bench, Newer Carpet, Beautiful Saltillo Tile Floors, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, 2 HVAC Sys, Laundry Rm W/Cabinets Storage A Plenty, French Sliders, Skylights, Above Ground Spa, Many Mature Fruit Trees, Lush Grounds - Gardener Incl. Not To Be Missed The Gorgeous Ornamental Wrought Iron, Glass Front door! DET 2 Car Garage/Currently Parking for One Car And A Work Area. Parking Galore With Room For Trailer, RV, Multiple Vehicles If Desired. Horse Facilities Include Dressage Court, 8 Horse Mare Motel W/Brick Breezeway, 12 x 24 Ft Stalls Partially Covered (3 Stalls W/Comfort Mats), Tack Rm, Wash Rack, Direct Access To Local Trails.