Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

21152 Chatsworth Street

21152 Chatsworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

21152 Chatsworth Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Calling All Horse People! Lovely Private Gated Single Story Equestrian Estate - Bella Vista In Chatsworth! Situated On An Expansive Horse Property With Dressage Court Size Arena Approx 67 x 162 ( Lot Is Over 39,000 Sq Ft). Enter The Electric Gate To Find An Enchanting Home Rebuilt In 1972 Complete With 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2.5 And A Bathrooms, Large Living Room W/Brick Gas Fireplace, High Ceilings, Chefs Kitchen W/ Beautiful Artisanal Tile Counter Tops, Custom Cabinetry, Formal Dine, Family Rm, Detached Guest Cottage - Bella Cassetta W/1 Bedroom, Living Area, Totally Redone 3/4 Bathroom & Kitchenette Room For A Small Table, Sml Side Porch And Gated Courtyard Between The Homes. Great Flow And Is Light, Bright, Airy W/A Quiet Zen Like Atmosphere. Mst Suite Is Large, Open W/Built - In Cabinets/Storage/Cedar Bench, Newer Carpet, Beautiful Saltillo Tile Floors, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, 2 HVAC Sys, Laundry Rm W/Cabinets Storage A Plenty, French Sliders, Skylights, Above Ground Spa, Many Mature Fruit Trees, Lush Grounds - Gardener Incl. Not To Be Missed The Gorgeous Ornamental Wrought Iron, Glass Front door! DET 2 Car Garage/Currently Parking for One Car And A Work Area. Parking Galore With Room For Trailer, RV, Multiple Vehicles If Desired. Horse Facilities Include Dressage Court, 8 Horse Mare Motel W/Brick Breezeway, 12 x 24 Ft Stalls Partially Covered (3 Stalls W/Comfort Mats), Tack Rm, Wash Rack, Direct Access To Local Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21152 Chatsworth Street have any available units?
21152 Chatsworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21152 Chatsworth Street have?
Some of 21152 Chatsworth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21152 Chatsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
21152 Chatsworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21152 Chatsworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 21152 Chatsworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21152 Chatsworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 21152 Chatsworth Street offers parking.
Does 21152 Chatsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21152 Chatsworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21152 Chatsworth Street have a pool?
No, 21152 Chatsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 21152 Chatsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 21152 Chatsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21152 Chatsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21152 Chatsworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
