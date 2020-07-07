Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2113 Parkside Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2113 Parkside Ave
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:22 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2113 Parkside Ave
2113 Parkside Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2113 Parkside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1600 1 bedroom apartment in Old Town Lincoln Heights. Quiet Building with 24-hour monitoring video cameras and security gate.
Garage Parking available for $150 per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2113 Parkside Ave have any available units?
2113 Parkside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2113 Parkside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Parkside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Parkside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Parkside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2113 Parkside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Parkside Ave offers parking.
Does 2113 Parkside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Parkside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Parkside Ave have a pool?
No, 2113 Parkside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Parkside Ave have accessible units?
No, 2113 Parkside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Parkside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Parkside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Parkside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 Parkside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College