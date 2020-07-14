Lease Length: 6-18 month leases available / Must speak with management team for confirmationPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $1,500 (1bedroom) $2,000 (2bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $65 for dogs and $45 for cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds such as Pitbulls and German Shephards
Parking Details: There are designed parking spots. Penthouse units come with valet parking. (Valet parking is available for $200 per month)
Electric charging space available for $65 per month.
Storage Details: Yes, we offer storage areas for rental.