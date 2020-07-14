All apartments in Los Angeles
The BW

1168 South Barrington Avenue · (910) 356-9254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1168 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 413 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,335

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 516 · Avail. Aug 27

$4,400

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 414 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,935

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. Jul 17

$4,145

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 517 · Avail. now

$4,420

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The BW.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
valet service
The bw is bringing a new sophisticated living concept to the Westside; modern residences available for lease \nwith personal, at-your-door services and lease terms tailored for you. Its more than a home \nthe bw is a lifestyle solution for career-focused, schedule-intense individuals or bi-coastal residents \nwho desire an exceptionally convenient and luxurious living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 month leases available / Must speak with management team for confirmation
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $1,500 (1bedroom) $2,000 (2bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $1,500 for 1x1 and $2,000 for 2x2
fee: $45 Application Fee
limit: 2
rent: $65 for dogs and $45 for cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds such as Pitbulls and German Shephards
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $65
restrictions: Agressive Breeds: German Shephards, Siberian Husky and Pitbulls etc.
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $45
Parking Details: There are designed parking spots. Penthouse units come with valet parking. (Valet parking is available for $200 per month) Electric charging space available for $65 per month.
Storage Details: Yes, we offer storage areas for rental.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The BW have any available units?
The BW has 7 units available starting at $3,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The BW have?
Some of The BW's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The BW currently offering any rent specials?
The BW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The BW pet-friendly?
Yes, The BW is pet friendly.
Does The BW offer parking?
Yes, The BW offers parking.
Does The BW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The BW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The BW have a pool?
No, The BW does not have a pool.
Does The BW have accessible units?
No, The BW does not have accessible units.
Does The BW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The BW has units with dishwashers.
