All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive

2107 Coldwater Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2107 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Extremely private, extensively renovated home behind gates on a spacious flat corner lot in Beverly Hills Post Office. Set back from Coldwater, this sophisticated single story floor plan provides warmth and comfort with tremendous modern conveniences, also an entertainer's delight. Formal living room with stone fireplace and built-in bookshelves, separate den with fireplace, formal dining, large gourmet eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, marble counters, center island. Master suite w/ luxurious marble bath & great closet space. 2 additional en-suite bedrooms/bathrooms. Covered patio and huge grassy yard. Attached two-car garage with direct entry to house and plenty of add'l secure parking behind gates. Extra structure in yard perfect for home office, yoga studio, or other creative space. Upgrades include central heat/air, sound system and much more. Unique to Coldwater, gated entrance is on Royalton Drive with plenty of street parking on quiet cul de sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have any available units?
2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have?
Some of 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have a pool?
No, 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College