2107 COLDWATER CANYON Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage yoga

Extremely private, extensively renovated home behind gates on a spacious flat corner lot in Beverly Hills Post Office. Set back from Coldwater, this sophisticated single story floor plan provides warmth and comfort with tremendous modern conveniences, also an entertainer's delight. Formal living room with stone fireplace and built-in bookshelves, separate den with fireplace, formal dining, large gourmet eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, marble counters, center island. Master suite w/ luxurious marble bath & great closet space. 2 additional en-suite bedrooms/bathrooms. Covered patio and huge grassy yard. Attached two-car garage with direct entry to house and plenty of add'l secure parking behind gates. Extra structure in yard perfect for home office, yoga studio, or other creative space. Upgrades include central heat/air, sound system and much more. Unique to Coldwater, gated entrance is on Royalton Drive with plenty of street parking on quiet cul de sac.