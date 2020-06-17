All apartments in Los Angeles
21000 Parthenia St
21000 Parthenia St

21000 Parthenia Street · (424) 258-0394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21000 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, MARCH 29th BETWEEN 1PM TO 4PM. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Canoga Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,725/month rent. $1,725 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21000 Parthenia St have any available units?
21000 Parthenia St has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21000 Parthenia St have?
Some of 21000 Parthenia St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21000 Parthenia St currently offering any rent specials?
21000 Parthenia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21000 Parthenia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21000 Parthenia St is pet friendly.
Does 21000 Parthenia St offer parking?
Yes, 21000 Parthenia St does offer parking.
Does 21000 Parthenia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21000 Parthenia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21000 Parthenia St have a pool?
No, 21000 Parthenia St does not have a pool.
Does 21000 Parthenia St have accessible units?
No, 21000 Parthenia St does not have accessible units.
Does 21000 Parthenia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21000 Parthenia St has units with dishwashers.
