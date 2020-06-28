2100 West 29TH Place

Amenities
Lovingly renovated two-story Craftsman in the heart of hot historic Jefferson Park. This light & bright pristine beauty is oozing with charm & original details, while updated with all the modern luxuries one could desire. The first floor has an incredible open flow and features gleaming hardwood floors, original built-ins, fireplace, and a dramatic grand staircase. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, custom tile, & stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher). One bedroom downstairs with en suite guest bath. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom suite with a sitting room and two large walk-in closets, as well as a second bedroom and den. The exquisite marble bathroom features a dual vanity, stunning claw foot bathtub, & oversized walk-in shower. Landlord pays for gardener, tenant pays all other utilities.