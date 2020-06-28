All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

2100 West 29TH Place

2100 West 29th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2100 West 29th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovingly renovated two-story Craftsman in the heart of hot historic Jefferson Park. This light & bright pristine beauty is oozing with charm & original details, while updated with all the modern luxuries one could desire. The first floor has an incredible open flow and features gleaming hardwood floors, original built-ins, fireplace, and a dramatic grand staircase. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, custom tile, & stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher). One bedroom downstairs with en suite guest bath. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom suite with a sitting room and two large walk-in closets, as well as a second bedroom and den. The exquisite marble bathroom features a dual vanity, stunning claw foot bathtub, & oversized walk-in shower. Landlord pays for gardener, tenant pays all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 West 29TH Place have any available units?
2100 West 29TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 West 29TH Place have?
Some of 2100 West 29TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 West 29TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2100 West 29TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 West 29TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2100 West 29TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2100 West 29TH Place offer parking?
No, 2100 West 29TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 2100 West 29TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 West 29TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 West 29TH Place have a pool?
No, 2100 West 29TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 2100 West 29TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2100 West 29TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 West 29TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 West 29TH Place has units with dishwashers.
