Top floor in small building. Balcony has view of ocean. Very light and bright. New appliance, new flooring, new paint, location is a couple of properties from ocean and on channel. Easy to show, vacant and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 VIA MARINA CT. have any available units?
