2087 Stonewood Court

Welcome home to 2087 Stonewood in the Gardens community of San Pedro! This townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 1,598 square feet of living space. All three bedrooms are upstairs with brand new carpeting. The spacious master bedroom has two closets and a remodeled bathroom, including a new vanity with dual sinks. A second bathroom services the two other bedrooms. The interior features new flooring in the living room, crown molding, smooth ceilings, and recessed lighting. The kitchen has granite counter tops, pantry, and a large dining area that opens up to the private patio area. A private 2 car garage with laundry hook-ups is accessible from the patio. The Gardens community has many amenities including a nearby tennis court and pool, as well as a banquet room that may be reserved for private parties. The unit is conveniently located close to local shopping centers, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and the 110 Harbor Freeway. Sorry, no pets.