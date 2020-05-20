All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2087 Stonewood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2087 Stonewood Court
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

2087 Stonewood Court

2087 Stonewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2087 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to 2087 Stonewood in the Gardens community of San Pedro! This townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 1,598 square feet of living space. All three bedrooms are upstairs with brand new carpeting. The spacious master bedroom has two closets and a remodeled bathroom, including a new vanity with dual sinks. A second bathroom services the two other bedrooms. The interior features new flooring in the living room, crown molding, smooth ceilings, and recessed lighting. The kitchen has granite counter tops, pantry, and a large dining area that opens up to the private patio area. A private 2 car garage with laundry hook-ups is accessible from the patio. The Gardens community has many amenities including a nearby tennis court and pool, as well as a banquet room that may be reserved for private parties. The unit is conveniently located close to local shopping centers, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and the 110 Harbor Freeway. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2087 Stonewood Court have any available units?
2087 Stonewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2087 Stonewood Court have?
Some of 2087 Stonewood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2087 Stonewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2087 Stonewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2087 Stonewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2087 Stonewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2087 Stonewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2087 Stonewood Court offers parking.
Does 2087 Stonewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2087 Stonewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2087 Stonewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 2087 Stonewood Court has a pool.
Does 2087 Stonewood Court have accessible units?
No, 2087 Stonewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2087 Stonewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2087 Stonewood Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College