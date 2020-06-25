All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20851 Martha Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20851 Martha Street
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:33 PM

20851 Martha Street

20851 Martha Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20851 Martha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This corner lot home is a 4 bedroom 2 Bath is 1705 sqft and has a beautiful kitchen that features quartz counters, stainless sink, hot/cold instant water including all appliances. The interior house had been freshly painted. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Special features include central A/c system, dual pane windows, copper plumbing with a two car garage. Spacious living room includes recessed lighting, crown moldings, and fireplace. Private backyard where you can enjoy with family and friends. Pet friendly - Dogs considered less then 25 lbs
Centrally located to Shopping centers and 101 Freeway. Nearby schools include Woodland Hills Charter Academy, St. Mel Elementary School and Royal Stars. Minutes away from Trader Joe's and Whole Foods Market

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20851 Martha Street have any available units?
20851 Martha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20851 Martha Street have?
Some of 20851 Martha Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20851 Martha Street currently offering any rent specials?
20851 Martha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20851 Martha Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20851 Martha Street is pet friendly.
Does 20851 Martha Street offer parking?
Yes, 20851 Martha Street offers parking.
Does 20851 Martha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20851 Martha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20851 Martha Street have a pool?
No, 20851 Martha Street does not have a pool.
Does 20851 Martha Street have accessible units?
No, 20851 Martha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20851 Martha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20851 Martha Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College