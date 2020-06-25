20851 Martha Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This corner lot home is a 4 bedroom 2 Bath is 1705 sqft and has a beautiful kitchen that features quartz counters, stainless sink, hot/cold instant water including all appliances. The interior house had been freshly painted. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Special features include central A/c system, dual pane windows, copper plumbing with a two car garage. Spacious living room includes recessed lighting, crown moldings, and fireplace. Private backyard where you can enjoy with family and friends. Pet friendly - Dogs considered less then 25 lbs

Centrally located to Shopping centers and 101 Freeway. Nearby schools include Woodland Hills Charter Academy, St. Mel Elementary School and Royal Stars. Minutes away from Trader Joe's and Whole Foods Market