Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

20826 W. Oklahoma Ct.

20826 W Oklahoma Ct · No Longer Available
Location

20826 W Oklahoma Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Newly and Beautifully Built 4 BR, 3.5 BA Home - Brand New Custom Homes Featuring 4 BR, 3.5 BA with over 2,100 sq ft Living Space. high ceilings on the main floor. spacious and comfortable floor plan . perfect for entertaining and great family living.
Kitchen opens to covered outdoor patio w small yard and comes with quartz stone counters in kitchen, marble back splash, and stainless steel Samsung stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher.
The upper floor has all 4 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms and comes with high ceilings . Each bedroom has closet organization system. This is 1 of 8 Brand New Custom Homes in this NEW CONSTRUCTION development.

(RLNE5703571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. have any available units?
20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. have?
Some of 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. offer parking?
No, 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. have a pool?
No, 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. have accessible units?
No, 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20826 W. Oklahoma Ct. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
