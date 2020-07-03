20826 W. Oklahoma Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Newly and Beautifully Built 4 BR, 3.5 BA Home - Brand New Custom Homes Featuring 4 BR, 3.5 BA with over 2,100 sq ft Living Space. high ceilings on the main floor. spacious and comfortable floor plan . perfect for entertaining and great family living.

Kitchen opens to covered outdoor patio w small yard and comes with quartz stone counters in kitchen, marble back splash, and stainless steel Samsung stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher.

The upper floor has all 4 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms and comes with high ceilings . Each bedroom has closet organization system. This is 1 of 8 Brand New Custom Homes in this NEW CONSTRUCTION development.



