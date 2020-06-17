All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20765 BURBANK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20765 BURBANK
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

20765 BURBANK

20765 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20765 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This charming 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in a highly desirable and quiet neighborhood in Woodland Hills. The home features high ceilings, brick fireplace in the living room and French doors that lead out to a private backyard. The kitchen has granite countertops, oak cabinets, breakfast bar and extra large pantry. The master is ensuite with a spacious closet. The 2 additional bedrooms share 1 bathroom. The home also offers great storage, lush landscaping, pool, spa and covered patio - perfect for entertaining. Come see for yourself! House is being rented as furnished. This listing is NOT in Zillow, Redfin, and any other website other than the mls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20765 BURBANK have any available units?
20765 BURBANK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20765 BURBANK have?
Some of 20765 BURBANK's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20765 BURBANK currently offering any rent specials?
20765 BURBANK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20765 BURBANK pet-friendly?
No, 20765 BURBANK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20765 BURBANK offer parking?
Yes, 20765 BURBANK offers parking.
Does 20765 BURBANK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20765 BURBANK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20765 BURBANK have a pool?
Yes, 20765 BURBANK has a pool.
Does 20765 BURBANK have accessible units?
No, 20765 BURBANK does not have accessible units.
Does 20765 BURBANK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20765 BURBANK has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College