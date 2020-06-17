20765 BURBANK

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This charming 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in a highly desirable and quiet neighborhood in Woodland Hills. The home features high ceilings, brick fireplace in the living room and French doors that lead out to a private backyard. The kitchen has granite countertops, oak cabinets, breakfast bar and extra large pantry. The master is ensuite with a spacious closet. The 2 additional bedrooms share 1 bathroom. The home also offers great storage, lush landscaping, pool, spa and covered patio - perfect for entertaining. Come see for yourself! House is being rented as furnished. This listing is NOT in Zillow, Redfin, and any other website other than the mls.