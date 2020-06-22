2074 CERRO GORDO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful, recently built, stand alone home, in the Elysian Heights area of echo park. Perched at the top of echo park, this home offers incredible views of downtown and the surrounding hills. Living room with vaulted ceilings, and fireplace, dinning area with patio, gourmet kitchen with stainless alliances. Open floor plan great for entertaining, laundry room with stacked washer and dyer. Large rooftop deck with city lights views, and gas hookup for bbq. Master bedroom with spa like bath. Clean modern finishes, hardwood floors, high ceilings, two car garage, and large pvt backyard.