Los Angeles, CA
2074 CERRO GORDO Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2074 CERRO GORDO Street

2074 W Cerro Gordo St · No Longer Available
Location

2074 W Cerro Gordo St, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, recently built, stand alone home, in the Elysian Heights area of echo park. Perched at the top of echo park, this home offers incredible views of downtown and the surrounding hills. Living room with vaulted ceilings, and fireplace, dinning area with patio, gourmet kitchen with stainless alliances. Open floor plan great for entertaining, laundry room with stacked washer and dyer. Large rooftop deck with city lights views, and gas hookup for bbq. Master bedroom with spa like bath. Clean modern finishes, hardwood floors, high ceilings, two car garage, and large pvt backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

