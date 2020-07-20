20642 Dumont Street

Amenities

South of the boulevard pool home with wonderful curb appeal! White picket fencing and a circular driveway graces this traditional craftsman. Inside features large living spaces including a living room with fireplace and trey ceiling as well as a separate family room with wood beamed ceiling, brick fireplace, and adjacent wet bar with sink, fridge, and storage cabinetry. The center island kitchen features double ovens, two sinks, stovetop, fridge/freezer, breakfast room, and leads directly into the formal dining room with trey ceiling and moldings. The home has three bedrooms including the master suite, which features a fireplace, large walk-in closet, and French doors leading to the backyard. The master bathroom features double sinks, tub, and separate walk-in shower. The backyard is very spacious and includes a fenced pool with diving board, grassy lawns, gardens, storage sheds, and a large patio area. Additional features include wood floors throughout, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, powder bath, and two-car garage with direct access. Short term leases will be considered. Service animals welcome. Listed by Desiree Zuckerman with Rodeo Realty 818-262-5648